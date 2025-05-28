'It's a good decision': Gerald Coetzee backs Shubman Gill to be a 'world-class captain'

Gerald Coetzee has known Shubman Gill since his U-19 days. The South Africa pacer had played against Gill as part of their U-19 side in the 2018 World Cup in New Zealand.

India had emerged champions, defeating Australia in the final.

Coetzee, part of the Gujarat Titans squad now, is excited at Gill being appointed Test captain for the England tour.

"I think it's a good decision. He's been a really good captain for us... calm and he also stands up for the players. Tactically, he's good... All qualities of a good captain. He's reasonably young. So hopefully, he keeps playing for India...

"He's already a world-class player. If he becomes a world-class captain, I mean, that will only benefit Indian cricket," Coetzee said during an interaction on Tuesday.

He thinks Gill has the attributes of being a bowler's captain, having watched him closely at the Titans.

"I think there's a good balance. He allows the bowler to express what he's thinking. And if he feels something different, there will be a very short discussion and a decision would be made..." Coetzee said.

"You want the bowler who is bowling to set his field, but the captain also is the leader. So he might have a tactical idea and that's how there's a short conversation and a decision is made. So yeah, the clarity has been good."

Coetzee has played only three matches so far, taking two wickets at an economy of 8.88, but his pumped up celebrations, though unplanned, haven't gone unnoticed.

"I don't plan them. Every wicket is different depending on circumstances, depending on the batter, the game situation. So I would say my celebration is usually just an honest reflection of how I'm feeling at that moment. It's not aimed at the opposition."