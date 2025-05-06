IPL playoffs race heats up, Mumbai Indians firepower faces Gujarat Titans test in Wankhede

Expect fireworks when Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede on Tuesday.

Mumbai and the Titans have been two of the best teams in this year’s competition. The two will test each other’s might as the race for the playoffs gets intriguing.

Both have seven wins each, but Mumbai have played 11 matches, a game more than the Titans. But that’s not important. The point to note is that Mumbai are on a six-match winning streak and look unstoppable. Can the Titans outsmart them?

Mumbai are well balanced both in batting and bowling, but it is their batters who perhaps pose a bigger threat. Ryan Rickelton (334 runs) has been very consistent, Rohit Sharma (293 runs) has rediscovered his touch and Suryakumar Yadav (475 runs) is batting in his beast mode. There are others too whocan tear apart rival bowlers... Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma.

Do the Titans have the personnel to stop such a dangerous batting unit? Yes, they do. Prasidh Krishna, with 19 wickets, has been a revelation in IPL 2025. Mohammed Siraj (14 wickets) has not got that many scalps, but he has been equally effective, rattling batters with the new ball. In the spin department, the rise of R. Sai Kishore (12 wickets) has been noteworthy. The left-armspinner has come across as an intelligent bowler who hasthe skills to get the better of the best.

Add Kagiso Rabada to that bowling attack, and you will have to admit that the Titans have an intimidating bowling unit, at least on paper. The only one who has been having a surprisingly quiet tournament is Rashid Khan. The Afghan spinner, known the world over as a T20 specialist, has got only 7 wickets to show from 10 outings. So overall, one assumes that the flair of the Mumbai batters will face a strong challenge from the Titans bowlers.

As far as the Titans’ batting is concerned, it’s a bit top-heavy. However, they have cleared most hurdles and there’s no reason why the trio of B. Sai Sudharsan,captain Shubman Gill andJos Buttler can’t ace the Mumbai Test.

Left-handed opener Sudharsan, with 504 runs, is only behind Virat Kohli on the season top run-scorers’ list.

Mumbai though will be confident with their strong bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah is getting wickets, Trent Boult is nailing them too. Even Deepak Chahar has been impressive with his swing. Not to forget skipper Hardik, who has taken 13 wickets so far.

In a nutshell, an interesting contest is on the cards.