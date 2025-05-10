IPL eyes Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad as possible venues for restart in May: Report

Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad have been shortlisted as potential venues for the remainder of the suspended IPL 2025 season, according to a ESPNCricinfo report quoting sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The move is contingent on the tournament resuming in May, subject to security assessments and geopolitical developments.

The report comes a day after the IPL Governing Council announced a one-week suspension of the league following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent military operations under Operation Sindoor. The attack claimed 26 lives and led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

In its official statement on Friday, the IPL said the decision to suspend was made after consultations with franchise owners, broadcasters, sponsors and player representatives. “The sentiments of players, views of the broadcaster and concerns of the fans were all considered,” the statement read.

While reaffirming its faith in the armed forces, the BCCI described the suspension as a “prudent step in the collective interest of all stakeholders”.

Twelve league matches and four playoff fixtures are still pending in this year’s edition, which was originally scheduled to conclude on May 25 in Kolkata. With overseas players growing uneasy and some already planning travel arrangements home, the league's completion remains uncertain.

Thursday’s game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was called off midway after air raid alerts in neighbouring cities like Jammu and Pathankot — an incident that signalled the rapidly deteriorating security climate.

With the Indian men’s team set to tour England in June for a five-Test series, the window to finish IPL 2025 is tight. The shortlisted cities — Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad — are seen as relatively secure zones with strong infrastructure and logistical support.

“The situation is evolving. While there is no definitive plan yet, concentrating the matches in a few venues down south could be one way to resume safely,” a franchise official told Cricinfo.

This isn’t the first time the IPL has faced disruption due to external factors. In 2009, the tournament was moved to South Africa amid general elections. The 2020 and 2021 editions were held partially or entirely in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For now, the BCCI is watching the situation closely, with multiple scenarios on the table. But any decision to resume will be taken only after a green signal from central security agencies and with the consent of all stakeholders.