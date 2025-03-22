IPL 2025: Scorecard glitch sparks controversy ahead of KKR vs RCB opener





The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens found itself at the centre of controversy after an apparent technical glitch during the live broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several viewers claimed that the live stream briefly displayed a scorecard with the toss result already filled in, even before the coin was officially flipped.

A Twitter user posted: “IS IPL FIXED?? HUGE MISTAKE BY @IPL! The scorecard was shown by mistake, which can be ignored, but it had THE TOSS RESULT WRITTEN ON IT… Match fixing or human error?”

Other users suggested it was merely a routine test. “Scorecard testing ho rhi hai bhai,” one wrote ("They are testing the scorecard, brother"), while another added, “Graphic check kar rahe hai.”

Neither the IPL governing body nor the broadcasters have issued a statement regarding the incident.



