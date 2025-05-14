IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders gear up, others face overseas players riddle, back to training

The task of making the playoffs is arduous for Kolkata Knight Riders, but the defending champions will be getting down to business soon.

Given the current situation between India and Pakistan, this season’s IPL is ready to resume on Saturday as the Knight Riders face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy in the first of their last two games. To get ready for action again, captain Ajinkya Rahane and his teammates are set to resume training on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The tickets are all being done. We expect all our players, including the overseas ones, to reach Bengaluru by tomorrow (Wednesday) or Thursday.

“In all likelihood, the team will resume training from Thursday,” a Knight Riders source told The Telegraph on Tuesday.

The circumstances demand that the Knights first beat RCB and then Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi on May 25 by big margins so that they finish on 15 points and boost their net run rate. They then have to hope Mumbai Indians finish with 14 points, while either Punjab Kings or Delhi Capitals don’t cross 15 and also have an inferior NRR.

The Knights don’t have too many reasons to worry about their overseas players as none of them are named in the Australia and South Africa squads for the World Test Championship final. But for the other franchises like the Capitals, Punjab and Lucknow Super Giants, there could be reasons to worry.

For the Capitals, who resumed training at the Kotla on Tuesday, the return of their key bowler, Mitchell Starc, appears uncertain with the franchise doubtful about his chances to be back.

“Among our foreign players, only Dushmantha Chameera has rejoined. Regarding the others, there’s no clarity at the moment,” a Capitals source said.

Going by what South Africa head coach Conrad Shukri said on Tuesday, it seems Punjab and Lucknow will not be able to avail of the services of left-arm quick Marco Jansen and top-order batter Aiden Markram, respectively, for the rest of their matches.

“The initial agreement with the BCCI was with the final (earlier) being on May 25, our players would return on the 26th, so that it allows them ample time before we fly out on the 30th (for the WTC final). Nothing has changed from our perspective... We’re not budging on that,” Shukri said.

England cricketers Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Jacob Bethell and Phil Salt (only in the T20I squad) have been selected for the home whiteball games against the West Indies beginning on May 29, also the date of Qualifier 1. Will they return for the IPL? RCB, though, have no clue about Salt’s return.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “We’re keen to support the IPL and the BCCI in getting the schedule up and running, and to facilitate players’ return should they choose to go back.

“No-Objection Certificates have been granted based on the original IPL dates, so we’ll need to review any potential extensions, particularly in relation to any clash with the final white-ball squad. We’ll continue to work closely with the BCCI and the IPL as the situation develops.”

As for the IPL final, it may move out of Eden Gardens, with Ahmedabad being the frontrunner. The Cricket Association of Bengal, though, is awaiting an official communication on the matter.