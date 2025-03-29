'Is he effective now?' Rohit Sharma trolled after Mohammed Siraj castles him in Ahmedabad

It took just one delivery for Mohammed Siraj to settle a score — one that had been brewing since the Champions Trophy squad announcement.

As Mumbai Indians (MI) began their chase of Gujarat Titans’ (GT) 196 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Siraj, handed the new ball, sent Rohit Sharma’s off-stump flying with a peach of a delivery in the very first over.

The Ahmedabad crowd erupted, but the noise wasn’t just about an early breakthrough. It was about payback.

Just a couple of month ago, Rohit, as India’s captain, had publicly defended Siraj’s omission from the Champions Trophy 2025 squad, stating that his “effectiveness drops in the death overs.”

The decision sparked debate, with many questioning the exclusion of a bowler who had been India’s workhorse across formats. Now, on a high-profile IPL night, Siraj let his ball do the talking.

If Siraj’s delivery rattled Rohit’s stumps, social media ensured his words came back to haunt him.

"Siraj took revenge for the Champions Trophy snub!" wrote one user.

"Hitman arrested by DSP Siraj," quipped another.

"Believe me saar, Siraj isn’t effective," another fan joked, mocking Rohit’s earlier remarks.

The irony wasn’t lost on anyone. Rohit had explained Siraj’s exclusion by citing his reduced effectiveness with the old ball and the need to include more all-rounders.

That statement now seemed questionable, as Siraj struck gold with the new ball instead — dismissing the man who had called him “not effective.”

GT had set MI a target of 196, riding on Sai Sudharsan’s composed 63 and Jos Buttler’s 39. Hardik Pandya was instrumental in pegging GT back with his all-round efforts, but MI’s chase got off to the worst possible start — losing Rohit for a duck.

While Mumbai still had firepower left in their arsenal, one battle had already been decided. Mohammed Siraj, for the moment, had the last laugh.