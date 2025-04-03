Empty stands at Eden Gardens: High ticket prices drive fans away, say KKR supporters

A Kolkata Knight Riders match at Eden Gardens is an unmissable event. The sight of a packed stadium bathed in purple and gold, the deafening chants of "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo," and the pulsating energy in the stands make it one of the most electric venues in the IPL.

But on Thursday, during KKR’s high-profile clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, vast sections of the stadium remained empty. In a ground known for its unwavering support and passionate fans, this was a sight that surprised many.

Social media took notice, with fans pointing fingers at the one glaring reason — soaring ticket prices.

Steep ticket hikes leave fans fuming

A visit to Eden Gardens for an IPL game has never been cheap, but this season’s pricing has left many questioning the affordability of the experience. Ticket rates across various stands have witnessed a steep increase, with some sections seeing a jaw-dropping 250 per cent hike from last season.

For instance, seats in Blocks B1, C1, D1, K1, and L1, which cost Rs 1,000 in 2024, have skyrocketed to Rs 3,500 — a staggering jump of 350 per cent. Other stands have also felt the pinch. Blocks C and K, previously priced at Rs 2,000, now require fans to shell out Rs 5,000, reflecting a 150 per cent increase. Even general seating options have seen significant hikes, with Blocks D, E, F, G, H, and J jumping from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,500.

Premium sections have not been spared, either. The coveted B Block Premium, which once cost Rs 8,500, now demands Rs 15,000 per ticket. Even the lower-tier Club House seats have gone from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, while the upper tier now costs Rs 6,000 instead of Rs 5,000.

The effect of these hikes was evident — what should have been a buzzing cauldron of support for the two-time IPL champions instead bore an eerie resemblance to a practice session.

‘The fortress has crumbled’

A 30-40 per cent empty Eden Gardens is not a sight one expects during an IPL clash. Fans who did manage to make it to the stadium found themselves surrounded by vacant seats, while those who stayed home took to social media to express their frustration.

"How the fortress has crumbled. No Indian star player affecting the crowd pull? Never seen such scenes at Eden!!" wrote one user, summing up the general disbelief.

Another tweeted: "So, Eden Gardens (KKR) increased ticket prices & the result is half-empty stands. This is how you respond. Don’t go to the stadium because of these exuberant prices, let them suffer & they’ll drop the price eventually. All other team fans should learn."

Others questioned whether KKR had overestimated the willingness of fans to spend large sums on tickets, especially in a season where marquee Indian stars are absent from their squad.

Eden Gardens has long been considered one of the most intimidating venues in the IPL. The sheer volume of support, the passion in the stands, and the near-religious devotion of the Kolkata faithful have been KKR’s biggest assets. But when nearly half the stadium sits empty, the home advantage suddenly feels muted.

With more home games still to come, will KKR reconsider their approach before the next fixture?

For now, it appears that many fans have made their decision — they’ll be cheering from their screens instead of the stands.