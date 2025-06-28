International Cricket Council tweaks Powerplay calculation for T20Is from next month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has tweaked the Powerplay calculation for T20Is from next month as part of the changes to the Playing Conditions.

The length of the Powerplay will now be rounded to the nearest ball, instead of the nearest over in case of a reduction in the number of overs.

According to the existing regulations, the first six overs are Powerplay overs and they broadly constitute 30 per cent of the permitted 20 overs. If the length of the innings

is shortened, rounding to the nearest over can make a big difference.

In circumstances when the number of overs of the batting team is reduced, the number of Powerplay overs shall be reduced accordingly.

A reduced innings of eight overs, for example, will now have 2.2 overs of Powerplay with two men outside the 30-yard circle.

Similarly, a reduced game of nine overs in an innings will now have 2.4 overs of Powerplay. This keeps the proportion closer to 30 per cent.