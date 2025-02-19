India’s squad for Champions Trophy faces challenge in Dubai conditions

The national selectors’ decision to include five spinners and three pacers in India’s 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy could face a stern test in the coming days.

Overcast conditions in Dubai have put the role of the spinners in doubt. Moreover, Rohit Sharma’s men may not have to play on the slow and worn-out end-of-the-

season tracks as two pitches in relatively fresh condition have been kept ready for the tournament.

India play all their three league matches at the Dubai International stadium — aga­inst Bangladesh on February 20, Pakistan on February 23, and New Zealand on March 2.

It has been learnt that two of the pitches were not used at the stadium during the recently-concluded ILT20 to keep them match-ready for the ICC meet.

India’s pace attack comprises Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana besides all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Injured Jasprit Bumrah’s absence could prove to be a deciding factor in the circumstances.

“My concern is they are going to miss Jasprit Bumrah, there is no doubt he will be a big absence and I think they will feel it very strongly,” Shikhar Dhawan wrote in a column for ICC. “For me, he is the best bowler in the world, and his accuracy is hard to replicate. He is also a very calm character and that is crucial in a huge ICC event like this.

“At the same time, Harshit Rana has come into the side and I think that is really exciting — keep an eye on him, I think he could have a breakout tournament.

“I like his attitude, he is a go-getter and not afraid. He accepts challenges and we have seen in the England series that he is in form. I am sure he will look to seize this opportunity and, if he does, he could provide a real X-factor for India.”

Dhawan backed India to lift the trophy.

“There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic for India. They have a very balanced side, especially with the bat — there is a nice blend of experience and youth. Shubman Gill, in particular, is so consistent and he has a big role to play. I think he will have a great tournament.”

Morkel back home

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has left for his home in South Africa due to a family emergency. There is no word yet on his likely date of return.

