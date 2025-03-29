Indian Premier League: Fortress Chennai surrenders to Rajat Patidar’s army of pacers

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first match at Chennai Su­per Kings’ home in 17 years but the full house at Chepauk got their money’s worth, courtesy Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 30 not out off 16 balls, which included three boundaries and two sixes.

Dhoni, who came in at No.9 with 28 balls remaining, could do very little to revive CSK hopes after RCB’s opening bowlers had reduced them to 30/3 in the Powerplay overs. With Yash Dayal removing Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube in the 13th over, CSKhad very little chance of staging a turnaround.

Swing show

CSK needed a good start in their chase of 197 but Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar stifled them with an accurate and probing spell. While Hazlewood removed Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad in his first over, Bhuvneshwar claimed Deepak Hooda in the fifth over.

Hazlewood later claimed Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket in the closing stages. The Australian fast bowler extracted bounce and movement to put the batters in two minds. He is coming into this tournament following an injury break but has shown no signs of discomfort on return.

On a slow and low wicket, the RCB pace trio brought about CSK’s downfall and won by 50 runs.

Rousing start

Tim David’s three consecutive sixes off Sam Curran in the final over of the innings propelled RCB to 196/7 after being put into bat.

This was after Rajat Patidar’s half-century and Phil Salt’s blisteringly quick start, which was brought to an end by Dhoni’s quick hands and reflexes.

For the second match running, Salt gave RCB a rousing start. He smacked two boundaries over third man and point in the opening over which spoiled CSK’s plans.

Virat Kohli had a comparatively slow start and was a mute spectator as Salt blasted away at the other end. The England opener then smashed Ravichandran Ashwin for a six and two boundaries.

There was no stopping him as the opening pair added 45 in five overs but the introduction of Noor Ahmad put paidto RCB’s hopes in the fifth over. Dhoni was magical behind the stumps.

Captain marvels

Devdutt Padikkal surprised all with two fours and a six in Ravindra Jadeja’s first over but there was more in store as Patidar rose to the occasion.

The RCB captain looked in fine touch during his 51off 32 balls after Kohli’s dismissal. The innings needed direction and Patidar provided it, showing maturity and attacking flair.

He though survived twice, on 17 and 19.

Noor shines

Noor’s impressive run continues. The Afghan spinner finished with three wickets on Friday to be the custodian of the Purple Cap with seven wickets. He had taken 4/18 against Mumbai Indians in their first match.