Shah Rukh Khan kicks off IPL 2025, calls Virat Kohli GOAT, OG of premier league

If IPL is cricket’s biggest blockbuster, then Shah Rukh Khan is its golden touch.

As the 2025 season kicked off, the Bollywood superstar celebrated the league’s ‘gold generation’, hailing Virat Kohli as ‘gold’ for his 18-season loyalty to RCB and Rinku Singh as ‘bold’ for embodying the fearless new era.

And in true SRK style, it wasn’t just words — he had Kohli and Rinku shaking a leg with him, turning the IPL opener into a spectacle of cricket, charisma, and choreography.

Shah Rukh Khan, never one to miss out on an iconic moment, set the perfect tone for IPL 2025. The Bollywood superstar hailed Virat Kohli as ‘gold’, a nod to his steadfast loyalty to RCB, having played all 18 seasons for one team.

“I used to watch Under-19 matches when Kohli played. He’s the OG of the IPL,” SRK declared, adding that the one-and-only GOAT remains unmatched.

But it wasn’t just about Kohli. Shah Rukh also celebrated KKR star Rinku Singh, dubbing him ‘bold’ for his fearless approach to the game.

“Generation Gold and Generation Bold,” he said, drawing a dazzling contrast between Kohli’s legacy and Rinku’s rise.

And of course, in true SRK fashion, he didn’t miss out on some classic wordplay. “Today’s generation doesn’t say ‘breakup’; they call it ‘strategic timeout’,” he quipped, leaving fans in splits.

When SRK asked Rinku to dance to a song from one of his films, the KKR star quipped, "Lutput gaaya!" before breaking into a groove with the Bollywood icon.

Then came the electrifying moment — Virat Kohli stepping up to match steps with SRK on Jhoome Jo Pathaan, setting the stage ablaze and ensuring IPL 2025 kicked off in grand style.

As SRK put it, Rinku showed that the "Indian Possible League" is alive and kicking, while Kohli once again set the gold standard — proving that IPL 2025 is already a blockbuster in the making.