India vs England, Test series: Young side with no past baggage gives skipper hope 

There has been a lot of talk about the absence of seniors like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the Indian squad that is touring England. But while some believe the group lacks experience, captain Shubman Gill is happy that his young team has no past baggage to worry about.

“A lot of people talk about, you know, our side is not experienced, but there are also positives that we don’t really have any baggage coming to England, because not all of the players have really been to England,” Gill said at a media interaction on Thursday.

“So that could be one thing that really makes a difference for us because we wouldn’t be carrying any baggage.

“The blueprint which we have got from our seniors in the last 5-10 years is that we can go and win anywhere, we will try to follow that with the same confidence.”

The skipper revealed that Gill picked the brains of Kohli and Rohit during the IPL to prepare for the England tour.

“I met both of them in the IPL and they told me about their experiences, especially here in England, and some of the challenges that we might face here,” he said.

“I think the Test series that we played against England in India (2023-24) was one of the best that I have been part of and even in that Test series, not many of our senior players were available in every match. How we went about (in) that series is the way that I think this series is also going to be.”

Bigger than IPL

Gill, who captains Gujarat Titans in the IPL, said that a Test series win in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries is a “bigger” achievement than an IPL title.

“You don’t get many opportunities as a captain to be able to come to England, maybe two (tours) if you are the best of your generation, (or) maybe three.

“IPL comes every year and you get to have a crack at it every year. In my opinion, winning a Test Series in England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa is bigger,” said Gill, who also confirmed that he will be batting at No. 4 in the series to bolster the middle order in Kohli’s absence.