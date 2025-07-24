MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 24 July 2025

India vs England 4th Test: Rishabh Pant suffers injury on opening day, early blow to India

The India vice-captain copped a blow to his right foot off the fourth ball of the 68th over, bowled by Chris Woakes, and had to be wheeled off the field in a buggy. He has been taken for scans

Our Bureau Published 24.07.25, 10:51 AM
Rishabh Pant reacts as he is wheeled off.

Rishabh Pant reacts as he is wheeled off. Reuters

Rishabh Pant’s participation in the remainder of the fourth Test is in doubt after he suffered an injury on the opening day.

The India vice-captain copped a blow to his right foot off the fourth ball of the 68th over, bowled by Chris Woakes, and had to be wheeled off the field in a buggy. He has been taken for scans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injury came about when Pant attempted a premeditated reverse-sweep and was struck on the side of his right boot. England went up in appeal for a leg before and even sought a referral but replays showed that Pant had managed an inside-edge.

Pant was in considerable agony as he hobbled around while waiting for the physio to attend to him.

RELATED TOPICS

Rishabh Pant Injury India Vs England
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Centre dillydally on Bengal order to resume MGNREGA, SC appeal under consideration

Rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the government was studying the order
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav exchange barbs in the Assembly on Wednesday.
Quote left Quote right

'Kid' jibe at Tejashwi Yadav by 'unfit' CM: Nitish & Opposition leader spar in Assembly over SIR

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT