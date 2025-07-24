India vs England 4th Test: Rishabh Pant suffers injury on opening day, early blow to India

Rishabh Pant’s participation in the remainder of the fourth Test is in doubt after he suffered an injury on the opening day.

The India vice-captain copped a blow to his right foot off the fourth ball of the 68th over, bowled by Chris Woakes, and had to be wheeled off the field in a buggy. He has been taken for scans.

The injury came about when Pant attempted a premeditated reverse-sweep and was struck on the side of his right boot. England went up in appeal for a leg before and even sought a referral but replays showed that Pant had managed an inside-edge.

Pant was in considerable agony as he hobbled around while waiting for the physio to attend to him.