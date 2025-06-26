India vs England 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah workload buzz over Edgbaston

Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the second Test in Edgbaston from July 2 seems to be the topic of much speculation after head co­ach Gautam Gambhir made it clear that there were no plans to change the pacer’s workload.

It was decided much earlier that the fast bowler will play in three Tests in the series following back injury issues in Australia. He bowled 43.4 overs in the series opener in Leeds.

India lost in Leeds by five wickets on Tuesday, and Bumrah’s presence in the team will be of huge significance. India have never won a Test at Edgbaston, having lost seven of the eight matches there. The other Test ended in a draw.

The team reached Birmi­ngham late on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to begin practice from Friday.

“I think for us to manage Bumrah’s workload is more important because there’s

a lot of cricket going forward and we know what he

brings to the table as well,” Gambhir said.

“So before he came on this tour, it was already decided that he’s going to play three Tests, but let’s see how his body turns up. But we haven’t decided which two other Test matches he’s going to play.”

There was talk that India had thrown in the towel much earlier since Bumrah wasn’t called upon to bowl with the second new ball at Headingley on the final day.

England needed 22 to win with five wickets in hand at that stage and Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja were pressed into the attack. This was after Bumrah had spent some time in the dressing room after Tea leading to speculation over his fitness.

“No, no, he is completely fit. Nothing like that. There were only 15–20 runs left, so we just wanted to give it to

some other bowlers, but he is definitely fit,” captain Shubman Gill, leading in his first Test, said.

Edgbaston has traditionally been a good venue for swing bowlers, particularly in

the early stages of a match. But will India risk playing Bumrah in two consec-

utive matches?