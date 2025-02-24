India punch flattens Pakistan, Virat Kohli's roar shakes ground and hits the board

Never write Virat Kohli off in a game against Pakistan.

In Dubai on Sunday, the master batter didn’t really have to produce magical shots like he had to at the MCG that were key to India’s sensational win over their arch-rivals at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

On this occasion, the former captain brought all his experience into play, rotated the strike, ran hard between the wickets and punished the opposition bowlers whenever there was a little bit of room and width on offer.

As a result, India comfortably overhauled Pakistan’s 241 with six wickets in hand and 45 balls to spare, getting a step closer to the semi-finals of this Champions Trophy. It was only befitting that he could bring up his 51st ODI ton with an aerial drive past cover for a boundary off left-arm spinner Khushdil Shah, which was also the winning hit for India.

The Dubai pitch on Sunday wasn’t as sluggish as it seemed last Thursday during the second half. Also, Pakistan had just one specialist spinner in the form of Abrar Ahmed, while India fielded as many as three of them — Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. That made a big difference.

Having said that, Pakistan tried to claw their way back into the contest when Abrar dismissed a well-set Shubman Gill (46) against the run of play halfway into the 18th over of the run chase. Shreyas Iyer (56) looked subdued in the early part of his innings, especially against Abrar and part-timer Khushdil.

That’s where Kohli’s innings assumes significance as he got right behind the line of almost every ball, nudged it around for ones and twos and also cashed in when the Pakistan quicks erred in line or length.

By the time Shreyas settled down, India had brought the runs required to below 100 with the asking rate just above four-an-over. Kohli’s stay in the middle after Gill’s departure was crucial for India.

And when Shreyas had his eye in, there were no half-measures as the strokes flowed off his blade.

Going back to Kohli, who also crossed the 14,000-runs mark in ODIs on Sunday, would admit that the delightful shots from Gill earlier post captain Rohit Sharma’s dismissal had eased his nerves.

Gill’s elegant off-drives, off Shaheen Shah Afridi in particular, stood out, taking India’s scoring rate well past six per over. Kohli had no problems in playing second fiddle then.

Pakistan’s fielding too was pedestrian with Khushdil dropping a relatively easy catch at mid-wicket to let Gill off when the opener was on 35. India’s total was 67 then in the 11th over. Shreyas, when on 25, also got a reprieve at mid-wicket when Saud Shakeel dropped him in the 30th over with the team total reading 158/2.

But one wonders if it would have made any difference had those catches been taken. Barring Shaheen’s inswinging yorker that rattled Rohit’s stumps, Pakistan’s bowlers could hardly create any kind of pressure.

For India, bowling-wise, Kuldeep (3/40) made the most of the conditions bowling the right length and mixing it up with proper use of the wrong’un. The partnership between Agha Salman and Khushdil Shah had somewhat brought Pakistan’s innings back on track after the quick dismissals of captain Mohammad Rizwan, Shakeel and Tayyab Tahir.

But Kuldeep first got rid of Salman with a fuller-length ball, as the batsman lost a bit of balance while trying to hoick it over the on side. Off the very next ball, Kuldeep produced the wrong’un to trap Shaheen plumb in front. He then executed the fuller length to good effect once again to induce a mishit from Naseem Shah.

The Pakistan batters’ shot selection too was poor. With the team looking safe at 151/2 in the 34th over, captain Rizwan’s needless adventure cost him his wicket. That disturbed Pakistan’s momentum and they never recovered.