India clinched a four-wicket victory over England in the 1st ODI at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, marking their first home ODI since the 2023 World Cup final.

Chasing 249, the Men in Blue were propelled by key contributions from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel.

Earlier, debutant Harshit Rana impressed with three wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja added another three to dismantle England’s batting line-up.