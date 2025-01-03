MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India all out for 185 on day 1 of 5th Test against Australia in Sydney

Rishabh Pant (40 off 98) top-scored for India while Scott Boland was the pick of the Australia bowlers

PTI Published 03.01.25, 12:24 PM
Australia's Scott Boland, right, reacts after taking the wicket India's Nitish Kumar Reddy during play on the first day of the fifth cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.

Australia's Scott Boland, right, reacts after taking the wicket India's Nitish Kumar Reddy during play on the first day of the fifth cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. AP

Australia reached nine for one at stumps after bowling out India for 185 on the opening day of the fifth and final Test against Australia here on Friday.

India, who recovered from 57 for 3 to 107 for 4 at tea, lost the remaining six wickets for 78 runs in the final session.

Rishabh Pant (40 off 98) top-scored for India while Scott Boland (4/31) was the pick of the Australia bowlers.

In response, Australia ended the day at nine for one as Jasprit Bumrah removed Usman Khawaja off the last ball of the day.

India captain Rohit Sharma rested himself from the series finale with Bumrah walking out for the toss in his place.

India trail the series 1-2.

Brief scores: India all out 185 in 72.2 overs (Rishabh Pant 40, Shubman Gill 20; Scott Boland 4/31). Australia 9/1 in 3 overs (Sam Konstas 7 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 1/7).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

India Vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy
I think that (if) India don't qualify for the WTC final, the MCG Test will be Rohit's last game

