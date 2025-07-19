ICC forms working group to decide on 2-tier Test format and Olympic qualification norms

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will have to wait for nearly another eight months before he gets to make his senior international debut after the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s chief executives’ committee on Friday decided to retain the minimum age for international cricket at 15.

The Rajasthan Royals opener is 14 years and 113 days. The ICC, in its meeting in Singapore, has decided that it can relax the cut-off age in special cases.

Following a sensational debut in the IPL, the youngster has already made his mark with the India U-19 team in England. The national selectors are also keeping a close watch on his performances.

The rule had come up for review following a recommendation by the ICC medical advisory council in the lead-up to the annual conclave.

The CEC meeting, chaired by new CEO Sanjog Gupta, also decided to form a working group to decide on the much talked about two-tier structure in Test cricket and

the qualification process for the Los Angeles Olympics, among other things, sources told The Telegraph.

The two-tier Test cricket was discussed during the last ICC meeting in Zimbabwe and the members agreed that more time was needed to consider its sporting and financial implications. The working group will now take a call before it is placed at the ICC board.

There are plans to expand the two divisions to six teams each by adding Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe to the existing nine teams from the 2027-2029 WTC cycle.

ICC chair Jay Shah was present in an ex-officio capacity.

It is also understood that the working group will consist four/five members, including an Associate representative, and is expected to take shape during the ICC board meeting on Saturday.

LA Games categories

Six teams will participate in the LA Games in 2028, each in the men’s and women’s categories, likely to be selected on the basis of rankings. Whether USA will qualify as host country will come up for discussion. However, the US is yet to satisfy all the norms set by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

A decision is also expected on the fate of USA Cricket (USAC). The normalisation committee has asked USAC to resign as part of overhauling its leadership and governance structure.