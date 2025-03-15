‘I love you Zaheer’: Fan returns after 20 years, leaves ex-India pacer stunned

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan, who is now the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), had a nostalgic moment as he reunited with a fan who first caught his attention two decades ago during an India-Pakistan Test match.

Back in 2005, during the TVS Cup Test series, a young fan had held up a placard reading “I love you Zaheer”.

The cameras caught the moment, and as teammate Yuvraj Singh teased him, Zaheer responded with a flying kiss.

The moment became an instant classic, with even Virender Sehwag flashing a grin at the crease.

Fast forward 20 years. Zaheer arrived at the LSG camp on March 12. Welcomed by hotel staff and fans, he was left stunned when a familiar sight appeared — a fan holding up a placard once again reading “Zaheer, I love you”.

The reunion delighted fans online after LSG shared the video with the caption, “Our love for Zak is constant.”

The post was widely shared, reigniting memories of that unforgettable TV moment.

Zaheer’s dual role and IPL 2024 ambitions

Zaheer, a 2011 World Cup winner, took over as LSG’s mentor after Gautam Gambhir’s departure to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for IPL 2024.

Zaheer will also serve as LSG’s bowling coach. Addressing his role, he remarked, “If I am there in the set-up, does the team need another bowling coach?”

At a media interaction at the RPSG Group headquarters, Zaheer expressed confidence in LSG’s progress. “This is a relatively young franchise in the IPL, but it hasn’t been looked at that way. The building blocks are in place, and their consistency in reaching the playoffs in such a fiercely contested competition gives me confidence about contributing to their success,” he said.

LSG have undergone changes, including a leadership switch for IPL 2025.

Rishabh Pant has taken over the captaincy after KL Rahul was released.

IPL begins on March 22.