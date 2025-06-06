I have to do two times better than what I have done: Vaibhav Suryavanshi sets target for 2026

Steve Smith, a few days back, had wondered if Vaibhav Suryavanshi would be able to repeat his IPL 2025 heroics next year. The 14-year-old has promised that he will be "two times better".

In a video shared on IPL's official website, Suryavanshi, who represents Rajasthan Royals, has spoken about his learnings from his debut IPL season and what his target will be next year.

“Playing in the IPL is like a dream for everyone and I got a lot of positives from my first season... I also learnt a lot in terms of what I can do for the team in the next season,” Suryavanshi said.

“Next year, I will work on areas where I made mistakes and try to do much better for the team.

“My learning is that I have to do two times better than what I have done so that my team also plays in the final next year and how much I can contribute to my team. I will focus on that,” he added.

While the Royals had a pretty ordinary season, Suryavanshi grabbed the spotlight with his aggressive game. He smashed the fastest century (off 35 balls) by an Indian in the IPL and was adjudged the Super Striker of the Season.

Suryavanshi has been named in the India Under-19 squad for a multi-format tour of England. "I am going to the UK for the first time so it will be a new experience," the youngster from Bihar said.