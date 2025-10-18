‘Honour to captain legends I idolised’: Gill opens up on leading Rohit & Virat in Australia ODIs

Ahead of India’s ODI series opener against Australia, the new Indian skipper Shubman Gill brushed aside any speculation of strained relations with former skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, insisting that nothing has changed between them.

“Whatever the narrative might be there outside, there has been no such thing between us. It is just like old times. They are very helpful, and always share their experiences. I have been asking them for their suggestions. I asked them, ‘What would you have done on this wicket if you were the captain?’ I like to pick the brains of other players,” Gill said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Rohit and Kohli retired from the Test set-up before Gill took the captaincy and this will be the first time that the duo will be playing under the 26-year-old.

The 26-year-old clarified that his equation with both Rohit and Virat remains unchanged despite the recent captaincy shift.

“I have a good equation with both Virat and Rohit bhai. I always take their advice, and they are not hesitant when it comes to giving their take,” he said.

The new skipper admitted that leading players he once idolised is special.

“These are the players I used to idolise when I was a kid, and the kind of hunger that they had was something that inspired me. It is a big honor for me to be able to lead such legends of the game and learn from them. Even in this series, there will be so many instances where I think I will be able to learn from their experience, and whenever I think I would be in a difficult situation, I wouldn’t shy away from getting any suggestions or advice from them,” Gill told Star Sports.

Rohit and Kohli were seen embracing Gill before the team’s departure for Australia, with the senior duo returning to international cricket for the first time since India’s Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year.

Their form in this series is likely to offer early clues about their future participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Having recently guided India to a Test series win as captain, Gill believes the lessons from that experience will aid his leadership in the ODIs.

“Definitely, very exciting. Big shoes for me to fill in to carry forward the legacy of M.S. Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. So many experiences and so many learnings I have had,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of building on the culture shaped by his predecessors. “I have had numerous conversations with both Rohit and Virat on how to take the team forward and what kind of culture they want for the Indian cricket team. I think those learnings and experiences would help our team going forward.”