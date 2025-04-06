MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 06 April 2025

Gujarat Titans dazzle Sunrisers Hyderabad with all-round performance to secure 7-wicket win

Chasing, skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with an unbeaten 61, while Washington Sundar made 49 off 29 balls

PTI Published 06.04.25, 11:14 PM
Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad. X/@gujarat_titans

Gujarat Titans produced an all-round performance to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Opting to bowl, Mohammed Siraj starred with figures of 4/17 from his four overs, while Prasidh Krishna (2/25) and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (2/24) scalped two wickets each as GT restricted SRH to 152 for eight.

ADVERTISEMENT

For SRH, Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with 31 while Henrich Klaasen made 27.

Chasing, skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with an unbeaten 61, while Washington Sundar made 49 off 29 balls.

Sherfane Rutherford too played his part with unbeaten 35 off 16 balls as GT chased down the target in 16.4 overs.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 152 for 8 in 20 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 31; Mohammed Siraj 4/17).

Gujarat Titans: 153 for 3 in 16.4 overs (Shubman Gill 61 not out; Mohammed Shami 2/18).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

IPL Washington Sundar Shubman Gill
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT