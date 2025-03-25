MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IPL: Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill wins toss, elects to bowl against Punjab Kings

Punjab have a dangerous batting lineup with Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell

PTI Published 25.03.25, 07:38 PM
Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill and Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer at the toss ahead of their game.

Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill and Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer at the toss ahead of their game. Screengrab

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League season opener here on Tuesday.

GT's batting will heavily rely on Gill and Jos Buttler on top while they also boast of likes Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan as well as all-rounders Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, and Mahipal Lomror who can bolster their batting.

Punjab also have a dangerous batting lineup with Iyer, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell as well as allrounders Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Shahank Singh, and Musheer Khan.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

