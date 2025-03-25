IPL: Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill wins toss, elects to bowl against Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League season opener here on Tuesday.

GT's batting will heavily rely on Gill and Jos Buttler on top while they also boast of likes Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan as well as all-rounders Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, and Mahipal Lomror who can bolster their batting.

Punjab also have a dangerous batting lineup with Iyer, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell as well as allrounders Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Shahank Singh, and Musheer Khan.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

