Officiating a CSK match can be very challenging and irritating for umpires: Anil Chaudhary

When Thala walks to bat, noise levels soar. And umpire Anil Chaudhary knows that.

Speaking on Cricket Predicta alongside cricket scholar Sunil Yash Kalra, the experienced umpire said, “Officiating a CSK match can be challenging for umpires. The crowd noise is so intense that it affects the nerves connecting the brain to the ears, making communication difficult.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The loudest moment of the match between Mumbai Indians and CSK came when MS Dhoni walked out to bat.

The stadium erupted, registering a staggering '122 decibels' — the highest recorded noise level in IPL 2025 so far.

The sheer intensity of the ovation forced Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani to cover her ears while seated just outside the boundary.

Dhoni, who arrived at the crease in the 19th over after Ravindra Jadeja’s dismissal, continues to command unparalleled adulation from CSK fans, proving yet again why he remains an iconic figure in IPL history.

CSK's first win

Chennai Super Kings launched their IPL 2025 campaign in emphatic fashion, securing a thrilling four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in a high-intensity clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

While CSK’s disciplined performance on the field stole the show, it was their home crowd that left an indelible mark — so much so that former international umpire Anil Chaudhary described officiating CSK matches as an 'irritating' and 'challenging' experience.

Mumbai Indians, batting first, posted a modest 155/9 in 20 overs, with CSK’s bowling attack keeping them in check throughout.

Despite a few moments of resilience from MI’s middle order, the visitors never found full control. In response, CSK chased down the target in 19.1 overs, reaching 158/6 and securing the win with just five balls to spare.