Gujarat Titans go to first on the point table as Rajasthan Royals crumble while chasing 218

Gujarat Titans won their fourth game on the trot, going to the top of the points table. Rajasthan Royals crumbles to 159 all out while chasing 218 in Ahmedabad, handing the 2021 IPL winners a 58 run victory.

Despite Shimron Hetmyer's late heroics with 52 off 32, RR were bowled out with four balls to go as Prasidh Krishna's three wickets proved crucial as he dismissed both Samson and Hetmyer. Krishna finished with figures of 3 for 24 in his four overs.

Gujarat Titans got to 217 on the back of Sai Sudarshan's innings of 82. Jos Buttler and Shahrukh Khan both scored 36 runs with Rahul Tewatia providing a late flurry of 24 runs.

For Rajasthan Royals, captain Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag got off to starts which they failed to capitalize while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel and impact player Shubham Dubey all failed to leave an impression on the game.

RR will play RCB next in Jaipur on April 13 while table toppers GT face LSG in Lucknow next on April 12.