Grateful to have people like Yuvraj, Suryakumar: Words of wisdom rewrite Abhishek's story

Abhishek’s score was the highest by an Indian in the IPL and also helped Sunrisers Hyderabad chase the mammoth 246-run target at home with ease

Our Bureau Published 14.04.25, 07:32 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma reacts on his way to pavilion after his dismissal during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma reacts on his way to pavilion after his dismissal during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Saturday, April 12, 2025. PTI photo

If his poor run — 51 runs in five innings — wasn’t enough, a bout of high fever was also something Abhishek Sharma had to deal with ahead of Saturday’s clash against a confident Punjab Kings. But then how did he overcome all that to manufacture a thunderous innings on Saturday?

“To be honest, I was sick for four days. I had a temperature. But I am very grateful to have people like Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar Yadav around me. Because they were the ones who were continuously calling me as they knew that I could do something like this,” Abhishek said, following his 55-ball 141 on Saturday.

Abhishek’s score was the highest by an Indian in the IPL and also helped Sunrisers Hyderabad chase the mammoth 246-run target at home with ease.

While Yuvraj has been a mentor to the young left-handed opener, Abhishek plays under Surya’s captaincy in the Indian T20I team.

“Still, as an individual, you can start doubting yourself after a few low scores on the trot. But they believed in me, and when people like them believe in you, you obviously start believing again. It was just a matter of one innings for me,” Abhishek emphasised.

Abhishek, though, did acknowledge feeling the heat as he looked off-colour in the run-up to Saturday’s contest. “It will be a lie if I say no (about feeling the heat).

“Obviously, there is pressure if you are not doing well in three-four innings, especially if you are losing the game. But, as I said earlier, I didn’t feel that there was anyone in the team who was down after losing four games in a row,” he explained.

After reaching his maiden IPL ton off 40 balls, he took out a paper from his pocket that read, “This one is for Orange Army.” Talking about it, he said: “I wrote it today (Saturday) only because usually I wake up and write something. So, I got a random thought that if I do something today(Saturday), that will be for the Orange Army. Luckily, it was my day.”

