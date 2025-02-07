‘Gaddafi stadium locker rooms aren’t safe’: Fans roast Babar Azam after batter loses phone

Star batter Babar Azam took to X Thursday and said that he had lost his phone and contacts and would get back to everyone as soon as he found it.

“I have lost my phone and contacts. I will get back to everyone as soon as I find it.” Azam, one of the top batters of Pakistan, wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media reacted with less concern and more humour to the situation and roasted the batter.

One user wrote, “This too shall pass,” echoing the words Babar once used in support of Virat Kohli during a lean patch.

Another remarked, “Usko form bolte hai, phone nahi (It’s the form that lost, not the phone).”

Babar had managed only 45 runs in four innings during Pakistan’s recent Test series against the West Indies last month, averaging 11.25.

Additional posts added to the banter: “Hey I can help with your contact numbers,” and posted an image of Babar walking back after a single-digit score.

In a jab to India’s star batter Rohit Sharma, who has also lost his form, one user commented: “Rohit Sharma, real ID se aao (Rohit Sharma, come from real ID).”

Fans also made fun of the renovation of Lahore’s Gadaffi stadium. Allegations of delays ahead of the Champions Trophy in the stadium's renovation have been a subject of memes.

“Gaddafi stadium locker rooms aren’t safe!” One user said, referring to the controversy of the Lahore Stadium.

Despite reports that the work was five weeks behind schedule, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Thursday that the upgrade was completed in 117 days and is now ready to host international matches, including the Champions Trophy.

Babar’s new role: Sachin 2.0?

Per reports, Babar Azam is set to change roles ahead of the tournament. Known as a middle-order batsman in ODIs, he will now open for Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

The PTI reported that senior selector Aaqib Javed, the interim head coach, and other selectors spoke to Babar about the change after opener Sam Ayub was injured in the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town last month.

“A day after Saim got injured, it became clear that he would be out of cricket for at least two months, making him an unlikely starter for the Champions Trophy,” according to a source quoted by the PTI.

The report also mentioned that selectors suggested Babar open the batting, drawing on Sachin Tendulkar’s success in that role.

“The selector told Babar they felt he could also emulate what Tendulkar had done as an opener as he has already opened a lot in T20 cricket,” according to PTI.