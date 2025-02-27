From U-19 T20 World Cup snub to WPL star: 'Life's great' for DC teen Niki Prasad

From not being considered in the inaugural U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023 to captaining India to glory in the same competition earlier this month, young Niki Prasad has experienced both sides of life.

Following the U-19 India Women’s T20 Cup triumph in Kuala Lumpur, the 19-year-old Karnataka batter rubbed shoulders with the big names at the Delhi Capitals dressing room in her maiden WPL stint.

If that wasn’t all, Niki was adjudged Player of the Match on her WPL debut, scoring 35 off 33 balls in the Capitals’ two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Vadodara.

“In the WPL, I feel I’m getting an opportunity to show what I can do and life has been great since then. I have been given a lot of opportunities and I just want to make use of them,” Niki told The Telegraph in an interaction facilitated by Puma.

Idolising Rahul Dravid and Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki is focused on improving her power game. “What’s important now is having that kind of power and ability to hit big boundaries. I feel I can also do the same for my team as Harmandi does for her,” Niki said.