Four defeats hang heavy on Sunrisers Hyderabad: Cummins & co brace for clash against Punjab Kings

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Kl­aasen, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami. What happens when you pack all these players in a team and all of them together go through a lean spell? Sunrisers Hyderabad know the answer.

Sunrisers had taken IPL 2024 by storm with their ultra-agg­ressive approach, which helped them to reach the final. A year later, they are now the last team on the points table, having suffered four losses on the trot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunrisers play their sixth game of the season on Saturday, when they take on Punjab Kings in Hyderabad. They need to break free of the chain of defeats quickly beforeit’s too late to salvage the season, but one wonders if they know how to unlock the path to victory.

That their opponent is Punjab Kings makes it doubly hard for the Cummins-led side. With three wins from four games, Punjab are one of the form teams of the tournament so far. Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer is in ominous form and Nehal Wadhera has also been among the runs. The emergence of the young and aggressive Priyansh Arya at the top of the order has further bolstered Punjab’s batting muscle.

It’s needless to say that the Sunrisers bowlers will have to work overtime to keep Punjab quiet. Cummins and Shami must get wickets and Sunrisers may also consider bringing back Aussie spinner Adam Zampa into the XI to lessen the load on leggie Zeeshan Ansari.

Punjab’s bowling revolves around Arshdeep Singh as Yuzvendra Chahal has struggled so far. Chahal has taken one wicket in four matches.

But while bowling is a big concern for the Sunrisers, their batters must show their true colours if they are to win the game. The easier way to regain rhythm is by cashing in on the home support.