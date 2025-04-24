Former Australia opener Keith Stackpole passes away at 84, Bill Lawry emotional

Former Australia opener Keith Stackpole, who played 43 Tests, has died at the age of 84.

Stackpole made his debut against England in 1966 as a middle-order batsman who bo­wled leg-spin, but in early 1969 was elevated to opening where he partnered Bill Lawry.

He continued in his aggressive role as an opener till 1974 and played 43 Tests, scoring 2,807 runs at an average of 37.42, including seven centuries.

He played at Eden Gardens in December 1969 making 41 and 25 not out in Australia’s 10-wicket victory against Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi’s team. Ian Chappell was dismissed for 99 by Bishan Bedi in that Test.

Stackpole also featured in the first-ever ODI against England at the MCG in January 1971.

He is perhaps best remembered for his highest Test score — 207 against England at the Gabba in 1970-71 Ashes.

Stackpole was the top scorer in the 1972 Ashes series, where he was Chappell’s vice-captain, with 485 runs, and later became a reputed TV commentator.

“‘Stacky’ would be a sensation today in this limited-overs caper. He was a tremendous striker of the ball. If someone bowled a half-pitched ball wide of me first ball in a Test match, I’d shoulder arms, watch it go through and read the brand of the ball. ‘Stacky’ would pin back his ears and thrash it through gully for four,” Lawry was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

“When my mum and dad died, I was sad but I thought they had a wonderful life together,” Lawry said. “I didn’t feel down — I’d felt happy and proud I had such wonderful parents.

“This is completely different. It’s out of left-field that I was unprepared for. If he had been sick in hospital for a month I probably would have said, ‘We don’t want to see him suffer like this’.

“But to have it happen like that when he was bright as a button one day and dead

the next, it’s a great way to go but not for those left behind. You don’t get a chance to

say goodbye.”