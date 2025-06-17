First ever third 'Super Over': Netherlands script history, pip Nepal in T20 tri-series

What's more thrilling than a full T20 game? A Super Over.

What's more thrilling than a Super Over? Another Super Over.

ADVERTISEMENT

What's more thrilling than a second Super Over? A third Super Over.

Cricket fans at the Titwood ground in Glasgow witnessed something out of the ordinary on Monday as the Netherlands won against Nepal, by smashing a six in the decisive third Super Over.

Netherlands's Michael Levitt emerged as the hero as he hit it over the park to finish the game in style.

This was the first time any men's professional match, whether List A or T20, has extended to a third Super Over, creating a truly historic moment in the sport.

Having posted a seemingly competitive 152/7 in their allotted 20 overs, the Dutch side appeared to be in a comfortable position.

Early wickets from Ben Fletcher and Kyle Klein piled pressure on Nepal.

However, the Rohit Paudel-led side staged a strong comeback, spearheaded by Kushal Bhurtel (34) and skipper Paudel (48).

Yet, Nepal could only manage to level the scores at 152/8, with tailender Nandan Yadav hitting two crucial boundaries, including one off the very last ball, to force the first Super Over.

First Super Over

Kushal Bhurtel unleashed a blitz, smashing 18 runs from just five balls to set Nepal a target of 19.

Not to be outdone, Netherlands opener Max O'Dowd, with ice in his veins, dispatched the fifth and sixth balls of the Dutch reply for a six and a four respectively, forcing an incredible second Super Over.

Super Over: Again

The Netherlands batted first in the second Super Over, with O'Dowd and skipper Scott Edwards combining to post another challenging target of 17 runs.

But Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel opened their reply with a massive six, followed by a boundary from Dipendra Singh Airee.

With a nail-biting seven runs needed off the final ball, Airee once again rose to the occasion, hitting Klein’s delivery for another six, taking the game into an unprecedented third and truly historic Super Over.

Third Super Over

The tension was palpable as Dutch off-spinning all-rounder Zach Lion-Cachet stepped up for Nepal's third Super Over.

He delivered a sensational spell, finishing Nepal’s over early with two wickets in just four balls, remarkably without conceding a single run.

With just a run required for the Dutch to clinch victory, Michael Levitt brought the remarkable contest to a well-earned victory meant for the history books.

He powerfully thumped the very first ball of Sandeep Lamichhane’s over for a six, securing a memorable win for the Netherlands.

Hosts Scotland is the third team participating in this T20 tri-series.

This extraordinary match was only the second time in men's T20I history that a game went into a second Super Over, and an absolute first for a third.

Zach Lion-Cachet was deservingly named the Player of the Match for his pivotal over in the final Super Over.