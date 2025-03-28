Expendable yet indispensable: Moeen Ali's stellar spell for KKR right use of opportunity

The T20 leagues have opened up a galaxy of opportunities for cricketers who have retired from the international arena but still want to play the game at a competitive and lucrative level. It’s tough maintaining the high standards after retirement, but it’s not impossible.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been proving so since IPL 2020. Dhoni’s former Chennai Super Kings teammate Moeen Ali did the same in Guwahati on Wednesday as he bowled a key spell (2/23 in four overs) in the Kolkata Knight Riders’ convincing eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.

Moeen was not totally away from the action. Over the last few months, the former England off-spinner all-rounder, who retired from international cricket last September, has been playing in T20 competitions like the Global Super League (for Guyana Amazon Warriors), SA20 (for Joburg Super Kings) and International League T20 (for Sharjah Warriorz).

In the IPL, though he managed a deal with the Knight Riders at his base price (₹2 crore), his place in the XI was never confirmed. If Sunil Narine wasn’t unwell, Moeen would have had to remain in the dugout on Wednesday too. But when the opportunity came, Moeen delivered. The ball gripped just a little on the pitch, and that was good enough for the 37-year-old spinner to weave his magic, conceding just one boundary.

“Moeen practised regularly at our academy in Birmingham — the Moeen Ali High Performance Cricket Academy. Sometimes in the afternoon, sometimes in the evening,” his father Munir told The Telegraph from Birmingham on Thursday.

“More importantly, he was mentally ready for the IPL. Before leaving, he was quite intense with his training sessions.”

According to Knight Riders’ assistant coach Ottis Gibson, also a former England bowling coach, “Moeen has been really diligent with his preparation.

“He has always been trying to stay ready so that when the opportunity comes, he can take it. It wasn’t a surprise to me because I’ve seen how hard he has worked in practice.”

Assuming Narine will be fit for KKR’s next game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Monday, will Moeen be back on the bench? “Again, it goes back to the auction, where the teams buy a replacement player like Moeen because of his experience. So, he understands the scenario.

“You don’t want a situation where you’re missing out on somebody like Narine, given his experience and what he brings to the team. So Moeen understands he might miss out again. But that’s the nature of franchise cricket and the IPL,” Gibson explained.

Given the extra bounce at the Wankhede because of its red-soil pitch, going in with three spinners may not be a bad idea for KKR.