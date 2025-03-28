Enraged Rishabh Pant-critic smashes TV, proves India and Pakistan share similar cricketing passion

TV-smashing followed by cricketing heartbreaks is quite a thing in Pakistan. It's now a thing in India, too.

An anchor on a YouTube channel ended up smashing a television set after being visibly disappointed by Rishabh Pant's poor outing during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spent a record-breaking ₹27 crore on the wicketkeeper-batsman in the IPL 2025 mega auction, but so far, Pant has failed to justify the hefty price tag.

He said, "IPL is happening, and he had his chance, but I'm telling you, he has become predictable," the presenter fumed. "You cannot trust him. What kind of a captain is he? We don’t need a captain like him!"

The anchor lost control on air and broke the studio equipment, including smashing a TV screen and pushing the glass table in front of him.

In an unfiltered rant, the presenter called Pant 'predictable' and questioned his leadership.

Pant's struggles

His struggles, combined with a six-ball duck in LSG’s opening match against his former franchise, Delhi Capitals, have sparked widespread debate about his form and leadership.

The criticism does not come without merit.

Pant, known for his explosive batting in Test cricket, has struggled to replicate the same impact in the shorter format.

His career T20 strike rate stands at 127, and his form in IPL 2025 has been even worse.

Adding to the scrutiny, his wicketkeeping and captaincy decisions during LSG’s narrow defeat to Delhi Capitals were also met with heavy criticism.

His innings against SRH made little difference in the match's outcome, as LSG were way ahead of the asking rate thanks to the blistering knocks by Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh.

The pressure is immense, and all eyes will be on the LSG captain as he looks to find his rhythm in the upcoming matches.