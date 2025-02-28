MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 28 February 2025

Jos Buttler resigns as England’s white-ball captain after early Champions Trophy exit

The 34-year-old will captain England one last time in their final group-stage match against South Africa on March 1

Reuters Published 28.02.25, 07:50 PM
Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler Reuters

Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler stepped down as England's limited-overs captain on Friday, days after a group stage exit from the ICC Champions Trophy.

After a five-wicket defeat by arch-rivals Australia in their Champions Trophy opener, England were eliminated on Wednesday following their eight-run loss against tournament debutants Afghanistan in Lahore, Pakistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buttler, who had earlier said he would consider his future as England's skipper but would not make any emotional decisions, has overseen 22 losses in 34 One-Day Internationals since succeeding the retired Eoin Morgan in June 2022.

Also Read

The 34-year-old had led England to their second Twenty20 World Cup title in 2022, but their performances have dipped since then with the side failing to retain their T20 or ODI World Cup crowns.

Last year, Australian coach Matthew Mott stepped down after England's T20 World Cup semi-final exit against eventual champions India with former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum tasked with reviving the country's limited-overs fortunes.

RELATED TOPICS

England Champions Trophy One-Day International Eoin Morgan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why today is a red-letter day for the lyricists who write your favourite Bollywood songs

Music Composers Association of India and Screenwriters’ Association come together to acknowledge composers and lyricists as co-authors of a song. Henceforth, lyricists will be credited as primary artistes
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi
Quote left Quote right

India doing all that is needed to ensure no harm comes from maritime collusion between China, Pak

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT