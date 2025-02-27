Afghans set sights on last-4 after winning against England in Champions Trophy match

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi is not willing to rest on their achievements after winning against England in Lahore on Wednesday.

Shahidi has already set his sights on reaching the semi-finals with another do-or-

die match against Australia on Friday.

“As a team we are happy. Our nation will be happy with this win. Moving on to the next game,” the Afghanistan captain said after the victory.

“We beat them (England) first time in 2023. We are improving day by day. Today (Wednesday) was a tense game. We controlled it well. I am happy with the result.”

He was all praise for centurion Ibrahim Zadran.

“Zadran is a talented guy. We were three down at the beginning and the pressure was on... The partnership between me and him was crucial. One of the best ODI knocks that I have seen.

“Azmat played a good kno­ck. Played with positive intent. He bowled crucial ove­rs as well. We have talented youngsters and some senior guys. Everyone knows their role.

“Hopefully, we will take the momentum to the game versus Australia. It will give us confidence but it will be a new day. That game will decide who will go to the semis.”