England skipper Jos Buttler wins toss, opts to field against India in fourth T20I

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted field against India in the fourth T20I here on Friday.

India have brought in pacer Arshdeep Singh, fit-again Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube in place of Mohammed Shami, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar. England have also made a couple of changes with pacer Saqib Mahmood and batter Jacob Bethel replacing Mark Wood and Jamie Smith.

India lead the five-match series 2-1.

Teams:

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

