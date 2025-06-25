Disciplined in life and bowling, Doshi spun success with determination: Kirmani recollects long-time India roommate's meticulous ways & subtle humour

In life, Dilip Doshi always followed the lyrics from his friend Mick Jagger’s band, The Rolling Stones, famous song, You can’t always get what you want.

A late bloomer, Doshi made his debut at 32, but still managed to make his mark in Test cricket with a scintillating performance in 33 appearances. To most of his teammates, he is best remembered as a “gentleman” and one who was “meticulous” in whatever he did.

Doshi, who passed away in London on Monday following a cardiac arrest, always remained guarded about his friendship with Jagger. He enjoyed the rock star’s

company, be it at Eden Gardens or at Lord’s, where they were last seen together during the World Test Championship final earlier this month.

He also held Chuni Goswami, the football star who also led Bengal in cricket, in high esteem, having played under his captaincy.

But it was his affability and warmth which attracted people. Sachin Tendulkar recalled how a retired Doshi bowled to him in the nets on his first UK tour with the senior India team.

“I met Dilipbhai for the first time in the UK in 1990, and he bowled to me in the nets on that tour. He was really fond of me, and I reciprocated his feelings. A warm-hearted soul like Dilipbhai will be deeply missed. I will miss those cricketing conversations which we invariably had,” Tendulkar wrote on X.

Doshi’s long-time India roommate, Syed Kirmani, struggled to come to terms with the news.

“This is unexpected. He was the healthiest among our teammates. He maintained a strictly vegetarian diet and never touched junk food,” Kirmani, who is in London for the launch of his autobiography at the House of Lords on Wednesday, told The Telegraph.

“Dilip was methodical and instrumental in maintaining a clean life. He believed in hard work and was the best-dressed Indian cricketer. He was meticulous in whatever he did, maintaining good hygiene and always believed in trusting the basic etiquette of life.

“His cricket knowledge was vast and varied and I treasure the discussions we shared off the field. He had a subtle humour which could keep you engrossed,” Kirmani remarked.

How was it keeping against Doshi having had the experience in most of his 33 Tests? “He didn’t have much variation, except for the straighter or the quicker one, which used to suddenly take off... His biggest strength was his line and length and he was disciplined,” Kirmani said.

Mohammed Azharuddin too paid his tribute.

“...His dedication, artistry and gentle spirit inspired an entire generation. India’s spin legacy lost a shining light. My thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Azhar wrote on X.

Bengal’s Ranji Trophy-winning captain Sambaran Banerjee recalled how Doshi kept himself motivated despite the long wait.

“Doshi competed against Padmakar Shivalkar and Rajinder Goel and took six wickets in his debut Test innings against Australia in Chennai in 1979. He was determined to never let the chance slip,” recalled Sambaran.

Perhaps Jagger’s lyrics served as an inspiration.