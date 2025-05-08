Dharamsala to host tie despite challenges: Operation Sindoor cloud over Punjab vs Delhi clash

The BCCI is facing several logistical challenges in the wake of Operation Sindoor, which could lead to matches being moved out of Dharamsala.

Punjab Kings face Delhi Capitals at the picturesque venue on Thursday, while Mumbai Indians were scheduled to travel there for Sunday's clash. The airport in Dharamsala has been shut since the missile attack on Pakistan on Tuesday night.

The use of floodlights during the match at the stadium is an issue which could disrupt its commencement. However, unless there are any last-minute glitches, Thursday's match will go ahead as scheduled, sources told The Telegraph. This was decided after a meeting involving the BCCI brass on Wednesday evening.

Both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals practised at the venue despite a spell of rain on the match eve. The Board chose to go ahead with the match considering several factors which included both the teams' willingness to play and the logistical problems it would have to face if the match had to be rescheduled as the IPL enters the business end.

The BCCI has been in constant touch with the government and will act on their instructions. Both the franchises have been told to be prepared for any last-minute changes to the schedule.

"Delhi Capitals had reached the venue on Tuesday afternoon. We are still awaiting clarity on the situation, but have been told the match is on as of now," a franchise official said on Wednesday. "We did have a round of practice and didn't face any problems."

Dharamsala is Punjab Kings' second home after Mullanpur. They defeated Lucknow Supergiants by 34 runs there on May 4.

However, their match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday will have to be moved out. The Hardik Pandya-led franchise decided to postpone their travel arrangements in the light of cancellation of flights on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians' plan was to travel to Dharamsala via Chandigarh, with an overnight stop scheduled in the city. The franchise has now been asked to stay put at their base.

Mumbai has emerged as one of the preferred choices for Punjab Kings' 'home' match with the Brabourne Stadium or DY Patil Stadium being considered as an alternate venue. Given the paucity of time for the preparations, the BCCI may also opt for the Wankhede for Sunday's clash.

The BCCI is more concerned about the options to move the two teams out of the venue. With airports in Dharamsala and Chandigarh closed, the only way is to organise bus journeys.

It's not just about the players and support staff. The TV crew and commentators will also have to be moved out. While the personnel can travel by buses or cars, the equipment will have to be air borne which at the moment seems out of the question.

Delhi Capitals' next match against Gujarat Titans is also on Sunday, at the Kotla.