‘Delight to watch’: Virat Kohli’s 2018 post on Aiden Markram goes viral after stellar WTC ton

A seven-year-old post by Virat Kohli praising Aiden Markram has resurfaced after the South African batter etched his name into the history books with an unbeaten 102 in the World Test Championship final against Australia — the first century by a South African in an ICC final — bringing his team within distance of a landmark victory at Lord’s.

'Delight to watch'

In 2018, Markram scored a crucial 84 runs in the third Test between Australia and South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town .

In response to that innings, Kohli wrote, “Aiden Markram is a delight to watch!”

The post has now gone viral.

Current status of the World Test Championship final at Lord's

As of Day 3 of the WTC final, South Africa is in a commanding position to secure their first-ever ICC tournament victory.

Australia set a challenging target of 282 runs in their second innings, with Mitchell Starc contributing a gritty 58 runs.

In response, at stumps on Day 3, South Africa reached 213 for 2, needing just 69 more runs to win.

With Markram taking on Aussie bowlers, nice and steady, skipper Temba Bavuma, with a hamstring strain, played along and stayed not out on 65.

The 152-run partnership has brought South Africa within reach of a historic victory.

It is now a game of wait and watch, whether South Africa clinch their maiden WTC title, or Australia pull off some last-minute magic to retain their title.