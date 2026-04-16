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regular-article-logo Thursday, 16 April 2026

CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of IPL after injury, blow for team

Ahmed, who was part of all the five games CSK have played thus far, reported pain in his right hip during the previous game against KKR on April 14

PTI Published 16.04.26, 01:33 PM
Chennai Super Kings' Khaleel Ahmed reacts during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Chennai Super Kings' Khaleel Ahmed reacts during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, April 11, 2026. PTI

Chennai Super Kings pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the IPL due to a quadriceps injury.

Ahmed, who was part of all the five games CSK have played thus far, reported pain in his right hip during the previous game against KKR on April 14.

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He was one of the consistent performers for CSK in the initial stage of the tournament.

"It is a grade 2 tear and the rehab will take at least 10-12 weeks," said an IPL source.

The left arm pacer has played 11 ODIs and 18 T20s for India with the last appearance coming in July 2024.

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