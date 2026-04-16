CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of IPL after injury, blow for team

Chennai Super Kings pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the IPL due to a quadriceps injury.

Ahmed, who was part of all the five games CSK have played thus far, reported pain in his right hip during the previous game against KKR on April 14.

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He was one of the consistent performers for CSK in the initial stage of the tournament.

"It is a grade 2 tear and the rehab will take at least 10-12 weeks," said an IPL source.

The left arm pacer has played 11 ODIs and 18 T20s for India with the last appearance coming in July 2024.