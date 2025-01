Cricketer Rinku Singh all set to marry Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is set to get hitched to Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Priya Saroj, according to her family.

Priya Saroj's father and SP MLA from Kerakat Tufani Saroj told PTI that his family held "meaningful talks" with Singh's father in Aligarh on February 16 regarding the marriage of their children and both sides agreed to the matrimonial alliance.

No ring ceremony or pre-wedding programme has been held so far, he said.

According to Tufani Saroj, a three-time MP, his daughter and Singh got acquainted through one of her friends whose father is also a cricketer.

"Rinku and Priya have known each other for more than a year now. They both liked each other but needed the consent of their families for their relationship. Both the families have agreed to this marriage," he said.

Dates of engagement and wedding will be decided after the Parliament session. The engagement will be held in Lucknow, he said.

Singh is going to England for a T20 series from January 22. He will also be playing in the IPL after this. It will be ensured that the wedding functions do not impact his game, he added.

According to sources, the two families met at Singh's house in Ozone City, Aligarh and finalised the marriage by exchanging 'shagun' and gifts.

Priya Saroj is a resident of Karkhiyaon village in Varanasi. She has been associated with the SP for several years now and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Machhlishahr constituency in Jaunpur district last year at the age of 25.

A former Supreme Court lawyer, Priya Saroj first shot into the limelight while campaigning for her father in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

She graduated in arts from Delhi University before getting a law degree from Amity University, Noida.

