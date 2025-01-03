Coach won’t say if captain will play, Bumrah in leading position ahead of test series

Rohit Sharma has played the final Test of his career in Melbourne, unless India make the final of the World Test Championship at Lord’s in June.

The India captain has opted out of the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah set to take over the leadership role in a captivating drama that unfolded at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources told The Telegraph that Rohit informed head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of the selection committee Ajit Agarkar of his decision in the dressing room before the players took the field for the match-eve practice session.

The duo agreed and Bumrah was told that he would have to lead for the second time in the series. India won the series opener in Perth when Rohit was away in India for the birth of his second child.

Only if there’s a fitness crisis in the team on Friday morning could the plot change for Rohit.

The transition process involving India’s senior players was never going to be easy and was bound to throw up some curious situations. It began with the sudden retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit opting out has added to the intrigue.

Rohit has been facing a lot of flak for his insignificant contributions in the last three Tests with 10 being the highest. The decision to bench Shubman Gill and accommodate Rohit at the top of the order in Melbourne led to a lot of debate about selection calls.

Back to his opening position, Rohit made 3 and 9 as India crashed to an ignominious defeat, losing seven wickets in the final session. His form came under intense scrutiny as well as his technique to handle the red ball in Australian conditions.

The first hint of a series of dramatic events unfolding during the day came at Gambhir’s news conference, the first on this tour.

He was asked if Rohit was okay and if there was any fitness concerns. “Everything is fine with Rohit,” Gambhir said on Thursday.

When asked again if Rohit was going to play, Gambhir said: “We’re going to have a look at the wicket and finalise it tomorrow (Friday).”

As the players were engaged in fitness drills at the main ground of the SCG, Gambhir was seen having a long conversation with Bumrah. Later Rohit came out of the pavilion and joined the two.

A completely different slip cordon during fielding practice provided the first definite hints about Rohit’s absence from the XI. While Pant was behind the stumps for the slip catching session, Virat Kohli positioned himself at first slip, KL Rahul at second, Nitish Kumar Reddy at third with Yashasvi Jaiswal manning the gully.

After the top-order had almost finished their session, Rohit entered the nets and had a light, 40-minute hit facing fielding coach T. Dilip and throw-down specialist Daya off the sidearm.

How far his pull-out impacts the team combination remains to be seen. This means Rahul will be back to opening with Jaiswal with Gill at No.3. Rishabh Pant could retain his spot with Prasidh Krishna replacing an injured Akash Deep, who has been laid low with a back spasm.