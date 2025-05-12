IPL: Cloud over Josh Hazlewood’s return to RCB, Australian pacer laid low by injury

Josh Hazlewood’s participation in the remaining games of the IPL, whenever it resumes, is uncertain.

Hazlewood was in a scorching form for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 18 wickets from 10 games and was considered a key weapon in the franchise’s quest for an elusive IPL title. But RCB might have to redraw their plans as the Aussie pacer has been laid low by an injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

The premier pacer had missed RCB’s last match — against Chennai Super Kings on May 3 — with a shoulder niggle. If the IPL, which was temporarily suspended owing to the border tensions between India and Pakistan, had gone ahead as per schedule, the 34-year-old would have likely missed RCB’s next game, against Lucknow Super Giants, too.

Having returned to Australia following the IPL break, it is now unlikely that Hazlewood would return to India for the remaining matches of IPL 2025.

Australia are scheduled meet South Africa in the World Test Championship final, to be played at Lord’s from June 11. Australia would like Hazlewood, who had a long injury layoff before the IPL, to be fit for the big game.