Champions Trophy: Pakistan lock eyes on trophy, not India match set to take place on February 23

Pakistan are trying hard to focus on their target. No, it's not beating India in the marquee Champions Trophy clash in Dubai on February 23. They want the trophy and for that, they do not mind even if they lose to their arch-rivals in the league phase.

“I am excited for the Champions Trophy—Pakistan hosting an ICC event is special. As a Lahore native, lifting the trophy in my hometown would be a dream come true. The Pakistan team has the potential to win,” Pakistan vice-captain Salman Ali Agha said on a PCB podcast.

While Pakistan are the hosts, India will play all their matches in Dubai, UAE, as part of a hybrid arrangement for their refusal to travel to the neighbouring nation. If India go all the way to the final, then that too will be played in Dubai.

Salman accepted the hype around the India-Pakistan game, but chose to set the priorities right.

“The Pakistan-India match is the biggest, but winning the Champions Trophy is more important. If we beat India but don’t win the tournament, that win holds no value. However, if we lose to India but lift the trophy, that’s a bigger achievement. Our goal is to perform well and win,” the 31-year-old said.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the tournament opener, which will be played in Karachi on February 19. India start their campaign with the big-ticket Pakistan game.

Rauf fitness

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has recovered from his injury and will be available for his side's ICC Champions Trophy opening match against New Zealand on Wednesday, according to sources.

Haris sustained a muscular strain in his lower chest wall during the recent tri-sries tournament.

Former Pakistan left-arm pacer Muhammad Amir had on Saturday expressed his concerns on a TV channel about Haris's fitness for the Champions Trophy. Amir claimed that if the pacer had suffered a side strain it would take five to six weeks to heal completely.

But sources claimed that the pacer has recovered.

With inputs from PTI