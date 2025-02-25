MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 25 February 2025

Champions Trophy: New Zealand, India in semi-finals, Pakistan and Bangladesh bow out

India and New Zealand will play each other on coming Sunday to decide who will top the group

Our Bureau Published 25.02.25, 11:42 AM
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - New Zealand v Bangladesh - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - February 24, 2025 New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra in action.

Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - New Zealand v Bangladesh - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - February 24, 2025 New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra in action. Reuters

New Zealand’s five-wi­cket win over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday has made things clear in Group A of the Champions Trophy. New Zealand and India have qualified for the semi-finals, while hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh have been eliminated.

India and New Zealand will play each other on coming Sunday to decide who will top the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a do-or-die match, Bangladesh lost the toss and were asked to bat first. They began decently but lost way soon. Efforts from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (77) and Jaker Ali (45) helped them post 236/9.

The total looked insufficient against a form-team like New Zealand. But Bangladesh lived in hope when they managed to reduce the Black Caps to 15/2 in the fourth over with last-match centurion Will Young and veteran Kane Williamson back in the hut.

But Rachin Ravindra (112), batting at No. 4, dropped anchor and had Tom Latham (55) for company as New Zealand reached the target with 23 balls remaining.

RELATED TOPICS

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh India Vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Crypto trading booms in India's smaller cities as job growth and incomes disappoint

Many young Indians are dabbling in crypto trading to supplement their regular income in the world's most populous country where jobs and pay increases have lagged world-beating economic growth
Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting (inset)
Quote left Quote right

Once again, it was Kohli to get the job done... He's been an unbelievably good 50-over player

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT