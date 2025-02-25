Champions Trophy: New Zealand, India in semi-finals, Pakistan and Bangladesh bow out

New Zealand’s five-wi­cket win over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday has made things clear in Group A of the Champions Trophy. New Zealand and India have qualified for the semi-finals, while hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh have been eliminated.

India and New Zealand will play each other on coming Sunday to decide who will top the group.

In a do-or-die match, Bangladesh lost the toss and were asked to bat first. They began decently but lost way soon. Efforts from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (77) and Jaker Ali (45) helped them post 236/9.

The total looked insufficient against a form-team like New Zealand. But Bangladesh lived in hope when they managed to reduce the Black Caps to 15/2 in the fourth over with last-match centurion Will Young and veteran Kane Williamson back in the hut.

But Rachin Ravindra (112), batting at No. 4, dropped anchor and had Tom Latham (55) for company as New Zealand reached the target with 23 balls remaining.