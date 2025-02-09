Sri Lankan skipper of 1996, Arjuna Ranatunga challenges the current Indian cricket team

Arjuna Ranatunga is known to speak his mind and has been strident in his beliefs.

Here is one cricketer who had voiced his reservations against franchise cricket, IPL in particular, since its onset in 2008.

“We have created a monster that will go on to destroy international cricket,” Ranatunga had said soon after its inception and went on to elaborate that creating a window for IPL in the international calendar is “ridiculous”.

Sri Lanka’s World Cup-winn­ing captain went a step further at the Sister Nivedita University presents and Jac Olivol co-presents Calcutta Club The Telegraph National Debate 2025 on Saturday evening. Speaking against the motion (‘T20 is the real test of cricket’), Ranatunga argued that his 1996 World Cup side would easily have beaten the current Indian team given their performance and technique in Test cricket.

Ranatunga was aggressive in his defence of Test cricket.

“When I was captaining in the early 90s, you look at that batting order as a player... Gavaskar, Vengsarkar, Amarnath. We couldn’t get them out twice...

“Azharuddin, Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Dravid follow­ed. What quality players they were. I’ll ask you a question. Don’t get me wrong. Do we have that class in India now? I don’t think so.

“I’m blunt. I’ll tell you to the face. If I have this Indian side play against my ’96 side, I’ll get them out twice. I’ll beat India in India,” Ranatunga said.

Barbs flew across the stage all evening. There was dissent but not diatribe as everything was conducted with a friendly banter.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s weakness outside the off stump has often been bla­med on the proliferation of T20 cricket and its slam-bang technique. The lateral movement of the red ball is too tough to handle for today’s players.

While most reputed former players will be averse to spell it out in as many words for fear of loss of TV revenue, Ranatunga made it clear that he has no such ambitions.

“You need quality for Test cricket. You need technique. You need brains. That is the difference for me,” said Ranatunga.

He also dwelt on the country-versus-franchise debate which has been creating a storm around the world.

“Are we teaching our you­nger guys proper cricket? Can India produce Gavaskars, Vengsarkars, Amarnaths? Maybe Tendulkars, Dravids? Tell you honestly, I have my doubts now. We Sri Lankans have the same problem. I’m glad the present guys are getting good money.

“You’re looking at franchise cricket. The players are allowed to play franchise cricket without playing for your country... You will agree with me in another five years. Ultimately, the value of playing for your country will be gone. In another five years, they will play (only) franchise cricket.”

He stopped short of taking a dig at the ICC or the BCCI though, something he has done in the past.

As an MP of their Parliament, Ranatunga had asked Sri Lankan cricketers to put their pride before money and boycott IPL 2013 when they were barred from playing in Chennai, because of growing political tensions in Tamil Nadu stemming from the treatment of ethnic Tamils in Sri Lanka. None of his country’s players, however, agreed.

Ranatunga does have a point but the IPL has also produced a Jasprit Bumrah or an AB de Villiers, while also showcasing the leadership qualities of a Rohit Sharma.

But then exceptions aren’t the rule to any argument.