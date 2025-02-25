'Bowling poorer than Oman, USA': Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram slams Mohammad Rizwan-led team

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has launched a scathing attack on the Mohammad Rizwan-led side after their six-wicket loss to India in the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday.

“Drastic steps needed. We are playing archaic cricket in white-ball (formats) for ages,” Wasim Akram said on the ‘Dressing Room’ show.

“This needs to change. Bring fearless cricketers, young blood into the team. If you have to make five-six changes, please make it.

“You keep losing for next six months... It’s fine, but start building team for World T20 2026 from now onwards,” he said.

Akram was also critical of Pakistan’s bowling. “Enough is enough. You have made them the stars. In the last five ODIs, Pakistan bowlers have managed to get 24 wickets at an average of 60. That is 60 runs per wicket.

“Our average is even poorer than Oman and USA. In 14 teams who are playing ODIs, Pakistan’s bowling average is the second worst,” he said.

Akram also asked Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi to question the coach, captain and the selectors.

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar didn’t pull any punches as he blasted Pakistan’s “brainless, and clueless” team management, saying the side entered the tournament without any “clear direction”.

“I am not disappointed at all because I knew what would happen,” Akhtar said in a short video on his X account.

“You can’t select five bowlers? The whole world is playing six bowlers… you go with two all-rounders, this isjust brainless and clueless management. I am really disappointed. We can’t blame the kids... The players are just as clueless as the team management is. They don’t know what to do,” Shoaib said.

“Intent is another matter, they don’t have the skill-set like Rohit, Virat, and Shubman. Neither the players know anything, nor the management.”

Former skipper andcoach, Muhammad Hafeez called for the axing of all three pacers — Shaheen ShahAfridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

“It is time to realise that these guys are not enough to win Pakistan the big tournaments. Let’s move on from them. Let’s bring other people... Let’s go with Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Wasim Jr... These guys are waiting for their chances,” Hafeez said.