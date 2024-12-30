Border-Gavaskar Trophy: All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to focus on bowling after superlative batting show

A month back nobody thought that Nitish Kumar Reddy could emerge as the highest run-getter for India in the current series.

With only 21 first-class matches under his belt, he was assumed to be a bits-and-pieces cricketer but sheer grit and determination has helped him achieve success. His century at the MCG on Saturday has given India fresh hope of making a mark in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Andhra all-rounder has 293 runs in six innings at an average of 58.60 with 114 as the highest. His bowling though has left him unhappy. Reddy has picked up three wickets from four Tests at an average of 49 and economy rate of 4.22.

"My expectations was to be a pure all-rounder, and I know still I need to work a little bit more on my bowling, I'm still not happy with the way I'm bowling, and I hope that I come back strong in bowling, and I want to fulfil that all-rounder slot in the coming days," Reddy said on Sunday.

Reddy was also pleased about proving his doubters wrong. "I know some people doubted me like (how) a youngster who played IPL, who came here and he can't perform in such a big series.

"I know a lot of people talk about that and I just want to make them feel wrong about what they have said about me and that's what I'm doing."