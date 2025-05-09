BCCI's call on IPL today as tensions with Pakistan cast shadow

The BCCI will hold a meeting on Friday to decide the fate of theIPL in the wake of escalating tension between India andPakistan.

Thursday’s match between Punjab Kin­gs and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala wascalled off at 9.40pm due to a floodlight failure at the HPCA Stadium, after only 10.1 overs had been bowled.

PTI reported the match was called off due to security reasons following air raid alerts in nearby areas,which forced a blackout in the hill town.

The players and spectators were asked to leave the venue immediately and the BCCI has planned for a special train to evacuate the players, support staff and broadcast crew from Pathankot, around 85km from Dharamsala, on Friday. From there, they will be taken to Delhi by bus.

Punjab Kings’ Priyansh Arya and (right) Prabhsimran Singh during the match against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Thursday. Getty Images

The fate of IPL 2025 is now in serious doubt though chairman Arun Dhumal said on Thursday that theywere awaiting government directives.

“We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven’t received any directive from the government. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind,” Dhumal said.

Asked about Friday’s game in Lucknow, he said: “Yes it is on as of now but obviously it is an evolving situation and any decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind.”

The airports at Dharamsala and Chandigarh are closed as part of security measures.

Doubts had existed over Thursday’s game but the BCCI decided to go aheadwith it.

Punjab Kings had raced to 122/1, thanks to blistering half-centuries from openers Priyansh Arya (70 off 34 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (50 not out off 28 balls).

Venue shift

Sunday’s game between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, which was originally scheduled for Dharamsala, had been shifted to Ahmed­abad earlier in the day.