‘Black socks’ trouble for Shubman Gill? Why is Indian Test skipper at risk of ICC sanction

India's Test captain Shubman Gill spearheaded India's charge on Day 1, scoring an unbeaten 127.

This knock, his sixth Test century, second overseas, and first in SENA countries, helped India to 359 for 3 alongside fellow centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal.

But Gill's brilliant start could be overshadowed by an impending inquiry from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 25-year-old may be punished for a breach of the ICC's Clothing and Equipment regulations.

He was wearing black socks, a direct contravention of clause 19.45 of the ICC’s clothing and equipment rules, in effect from May 2023.

This rule dictates that players in Test cricket are permitted to wear socks of colours "white, cream, or light grey."

For ODIs, the same three colours are permissible, in addition to the base colour of the playing trousers.

The match referee’s assessment will decide whether Gill will face a penalty now.

If found guilty, the 25-year-old could face a fine of up to 20 per cent of his match fees.

There is a provision for leniency if he can demonstrate that the breach was unintentional.

Day 2 action at Headingley will see Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant resume India's innings from 359 for 3.

The weather forecast for Day 2 suggests a challenging day for the batsmen, with overcast skies, rising humidity and a forecast of rain.

These conditions are expected to offer assistance to the seamers, potentially making run-scoring more difficult.

Intermittent showers are also anticipated throughout the morning and afternoon sessions at Headingley, which could lead to disruptions in play.